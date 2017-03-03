Sacramento
CBS13/CW31 Television
NEWS TIPS: Call 916-374-1301; toll-free: 1-800-374-TV13 (8813) or email news@kovr.com. CBS13 is getting answers. See the latest Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto news and weather from CBS13 News. CBS13 Quick Links CBS13 News Coverage CBS13 News […]
Sports 1140 KHTK
Contact Sports 1140 KHTK: Studio Line: (916) 339-1140 Toll Free: (800) 920-1140 Text Line: 441140 Station Address 5244 Madison Ave. Sacramento, CA 95841 Website Inquiries Douglas Williams – Web Content Producer Doug@now100fm.com Station Events Karyn […]
Good Day Sacramento
Detectives Looking To Identify Driver In Hit-And-Run That Killed Sacramento Man, 20
Detectives are asking for help in finding the driver who hit and killed a young man in south Sacramento.
Sacramento's Landmark Water Tower Gets New Branding
Drivers along Interstate 5 will soon see a new addition to a Sacramento landmark.
The Sacramento Public Library Foundation Authors on the Move Fundraiser
The Sacramento Public Library Foundation presented “The Hero’s Journey” Authors on the Move and fundraiser at the Hyatt Regency on March 3, 2017 This year’s “Authors on the Move“ marks our 15th year of brought together 40 plus distinguished California authors and their recently published books for an evening of literary delight. keynote speaker, Héctor Tobar recently published novel, Deep Down Dark: The Untold Stories of Thirty-Three Men Buried in a Chilean Mine, and the Miracle that Set Them Free. Deep Down Dark tells the true story of 33 miners who were buried underground in a Chilean mine for 69 days beginning on August 5, 2010. When the men were underground they agreed that they would tell their story once, to one person. This event supports the Library’s Summer Reading Program and the Foundation’s operations!
Contra Costa County Deputy Arrested For Firing Gun At Party
Police say a Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for firing a gun inside a house party in Sacramento.
Malcolm Smith To Sign With The 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith today.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm Looks At Teams Ahead Of Selection Sunday
CBS Sports' bracketologist Jerry Palm looks at possibilities for the NCAA Tournament's 68-team field, to be revealed Sunday.
Federal Government's 2017 Quake Forecast Highlights Oklahoma, California
Federal scientists forecast that Oklahoma will continue to have the nation's biggest man-made earthquake problem this year but it probably won't be as shaky as recent years.
At Least One Tahoe Ski Resort Planning On Staying Open Until Fourth Of July
When you think about celebrating the Fourth Of July, thoughts turn to fireworks and backyard barbeques but not really taking a run down a Lake Tahoe ski slope.
5 Irish Cocktail Recipes
Looking to make the perfect irish cocktail for St. Patrick's Day? Why not make five instead!
Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Sacramento
Every peoples has their comfort food. It seems more than fitting that this list looks to the Irish, as St. Patty's day will be up us faster than green eyes can blink. When planning for the holiday meal this year, know where to find the best corned beef and cabbage in Sacramento. We've listed the top 5 spots in the Sacto area, so that when the holiday comes afoot, you'll know where to get the grub.
Guide To Sacramento's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Or Events
The ways we celebrate the great holiday of St. Patrick's Day. In the greater Sacramento area, we drink and dance and run and even go to school. It's all part of the way we do in Sacto. Read on and explore the fantastically eclectic we shake our shamrocks in Sacramento.
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Sacramento
Whether it's an intimate, acoustic show at a local coffee house, a summer concert in the park or shoulder to shoulder packed musical experience at one of Sacramento's larger venues, there are plenty of choice for even the most devoted music lover.
DIY St. Patrick's Day Party Guide
Create the perfect St. Patrick's Day party from scratch with these helpful hints!
Best Lingerie Boutiques In Sacramento For Valentine's Day Gifts
Valentine’s Day is all about love, whether one is in the giddy days of a new romance or celebrating decades of marital bliss. It is easy to play Cupid with these Sacramento shops, which offer intimate apparel, lingerie and apparel in styles from lacy to racy.
Travel
Best Destinations For A Proper St. Patrick's Day
A look at some of the world's best destinations to celebrate a traditional St. Patrick's Day
5 Must-Pack Items For Finicky Spring Travel
Five suggested items for finicky travelers to bring along on their next spring vacation
How To Properly Clean And Store Luggage
A few tips to help keep your luggage looking as good as new
How To Quell Wanderlust Between Trips
Five tips to help cope with the strong desire to get away from it all in advance of your next big trip
