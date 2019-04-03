Menu
Facebook Under Fire For Phone Number Look-Up Feature
Facebook is facing criticism for not allowing users to opt out of a feature that lets people look them up using their phone number or email address.
Chipotle Introduces Vegan And Vegetarian Bowls
After targeting keto and paleo dieters, Chipotle is courting vegetarians.
California Lawmakers Want $100 Billion Toward Clean Energy
A group of Democratic California lawmakers called Monday for the state to invest $100 billion to drastically reduce its carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels by 2030.
High-Speed Rail Leaders Call Trump's Plan To Take Back Money 'Disastrous'
Leaders of California's high-speed rail project are telling the Trump administration its plans to withhold or claw back $3.5 billion in federal money for the project is "legally indefensible" and "disastrous policy."
Latest Forecast
Afternoon Forecast - March 4, 2019
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
Latest Headlines
Stephon Clark Shooting: Kings Shut Down Golden 1 Center Plaza Ahead Of Game
Enhanced security measures are being put in place at the Downtown Commons and Golden 1 Center before the Kings game Monday night.
Best Fits For NFL Free Agent Tight Ends: Who Will Take A Chance On Tyler Eifert?
Eifert has struggled with injuries most of his career, but his talent is tantalizing. Will anyone take a shot on the 28-year-old tight end?
SF Giants CEO Larry Baer Takes Leave After Altercation With Wife
San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence from the team following the release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife.
Former Kings Player DeMarcus Cousins Honors Stephon Clark During Game
Former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins wrote #StephonClark on his shoes Saturday for his game against the 76ers.
3 Top Spots For Waffles In Sacramento
Looking to sample the best waffles around town?
Sacramento's Top 4 Florists, Ranked
See some of the best places in Sacramento to consider the next time you're in the market for an arrangement for a special occasion or for someone.
The 4 Best Spots To Score Hot Pot In Sacramento
Got a hankering for hot pot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot pot outlets in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
Where To Go: Sacramento's Top 5 Museums To Visit Now
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top museums in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for museums.
Valentine's Day 2019: The Best Romantic Destinations In America
Looking for the most romantic locations in the America? Check out the most romantic destinations in America!
Finding The Sweet Spot: Sacramento's 4 Top Chocolate Shops
Check out the top four places to score chocolate in and around Sacramento, just in time for Valentine's Day.
3/4/19 PM Digi-Cast
Rain makes another return to the valley!
Man Convicted Of Killing 25 Men Dies In Prison Of Natural Causes
A man convicted of killing and mutilating 25 men has died in prison of natural causes, officials say. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials say 85-year-old Juan Vallejo Corona died Monday at an outside hospital. He was serving 25 concurrent life sentences at CSP-Corcoran and had been at the prison since 1992. Matt Yurus reports
Throwing Cheese At Babies Is A Real Challenge On Social Media
The latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child’s reaction.
JFK High Marching Band Hosting Camp Fire Benefit Concert
The concert will be held at Kennedy High School on Thursday.
Afternoon Forecast - March 4, 2019
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
